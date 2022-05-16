ExecSpace reports 500% growth as business events ramp up

ExecSpace, one of the UK’s leading venue finding agencies, has reported a 500% rise in its business, as companies and organisations return to staging face to face events.

The Edinburgh-headquartered company, which lost 90% of its revenues when Covid-19 lockdowns were introduced across the UK in 2020 and 2021, has now reported 500% growth over the last year with more than £5m in client bookings secured so far in 2022.

Founded by entrepreneur Emma Little in 2008, the company’s UK client base includes Addleshaw Goddard, Phoenix Group (along with their Standard Life, ReAssure and Sun Life brands), Mazars, abrdn and RSM.

While the company was forced to scale down due to the impact of the pandemic, it also used the time to enhance their offering, launching the ExecTech platform last year which is specifically dedicated to supporting meeting and event planners manage their spend and streamline the process across their organisations.

With the easing of COVID restrictions, initially in England and now in other parts of the UK, ExecSpace is on a recruitment drive with three new Meeting and Event Executives having recently joined the team and plans to recruit further colleagues in the coming months.

The company says its increasing revenues on the back of a return to in-person events and meetings is another positive indicator of a return to a pre-Covid business environment.

ExecSpace founder Emma Little said: “We’re delighted to report such a strong surge in our business which also serves as a hugely encouraging sign for the wider UK business community. As our current growth suggests, we are now seeing a renewed sense of confidence, especially within the private sector, where businesses are staging an increasing number of events and face to face meetings.

“With England emerging from social restrictions earlier, we are seeing a particularly significant rise in business south of the border with average transaction values increasingly considerably.

“While we pivoted towards a new technology offering for clients in the course of the pandemic, social restrictions were devastating for our business with the grants only covering a fraction of what we lost. We are now in the process of revitalising ExecSpace; optimising on the pre-pandemic client wins, our focussed new business strategy and delighted to be welcoming new colleagues to the business with efforts to recruit further meeting and event experts also underway.”