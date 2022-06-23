Exclusive Collection launches Networking3.0

Exclusive Collection has launched Networking3.0, a handbook for event organisers on making the most of face-to-face opportunities.

Networking3.0 reflects the emergent workplace structure and nuanced reasons for bringing teams, clients, and suppliers together. Since 2020 events have adapted in stages reflecting our ability and willingness to get together: from virtual to hybrid and the current third phase; the welcome return of face-to-face.

The guide explores event organisers’ heightened focus on delegate wellbeing and underlines the science and significance behind the circadian rhythm in progressive event planning. Exclusive Collection’s B Corp ESG commitments are also detailed and reflects the demand from corporates and agents to work in venues that are conscious to their environment and their societal impact.

With the proven benefits of planning events in line with cortisol highs and the circadian rhythm, Exclusive Collection is launching a series of experiences to maximise engagement and retention at business events. From forest bathing to sound therapy, group cooking or tree climbing, the experiences bring evidence-based practices and therapies to the work agenda.

Stephanie Hall, Group Director of Sales & Marketing at Exclusive Collection, comments: “Networking3.0 is our third iteration for event planners who are navigating new ways to plan and manage their events. There is a marked change in why events are being held and the value attributed to delegate experience is a key marker for success. Like the workplace there is greater fluidity in how and where we work, along with the realisation that being sat at a desk doesn’t mean a person is being productive. It’s all about the experience and interaction now, rather than the rigid structure of the 9-5 working day.”