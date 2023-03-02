ExCeL teams up with isla to become first UK venue to offer new TRACE carbon measurement platform to event organisers

Top of Article

Carbon neutral event venue ExCeL London has announced a new collaboration with leading industry body isla to offer the TRACE platform to event organisers – becoming the first UK venue to do so.

Formed in 2020, isla is the UK’s most trusted, independent non-profit organisation founded by event professionals focusing on a sustainable future for events.

The platform, TRACE, has been designed to help reduce and report the environmental impact of an event’s whole life cycle – from the early planning stages to the moment an exhibitor heads for home.

The platform will now be an additional service available to any event hosted at ExCeL, with the venue also holding its own licence to aid data capture and measurement as part of its wider roadmap to becoming Net Zero.

Organisers will also benefit from the support of both the venue’s dedicated in-house Sustainability Manager Natalie Sykes and isla’s carbon experts.

Sykes commented: “As an industry, we know we need to change from the make/break/dispose mentality when it comes to staging events and move to a circular approach. However, to be able to do this, you need to fully understand and measure your event’s existing carbon footprint, so you can then determine where you can make the greatest impact. This is where TRACE comes in and we’re delighted to be working alongside experts isla to play our part in helping to inform and inspire the events sector to make sustainable choices.”

She added: “This latest step is one of several new measures we’re implementing as part of our wider ESG strategy and journey to Net Zero.”

Toni Griggs, Growth Lead at isla, added: “Whether you organise events in-house or with third parties, or are an agency or exhibition organiser, TRACE helps you understand your impact quicker. All of us at isla know how time-strapped any event team is, so with TRACE we can help simplify carbon and waste reporting and help them take that first step to positive change.”

The new partnership will also see ExCeL become a member of isla, becoming amongst the first UK venues to have signed up.

For more information on ExCeL’s sustainability infinitives click here. For further details on isla head to www.weareisla.co.uk.

The ExCeL team will also be discussing this further during International Confex (1-2 March) event where they’ll be located on stand G14C.