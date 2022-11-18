ExCeL on track to deliver major expansion programme putting London at forefront of global events after successful completion of first build phase

ExCeL London has completed the first phase of its major expansion project, which is set to add to the venue’s existing world-class conference and exhibition facilities with a 25% increase to its 100,000sqm (1,076,000sqft) capacity.

The 25,000sqm (270,000sqft) expansion at the carbon neutral venue will create additional state-of-the-art ICC convention facilities, exhibition halls and conference rooms, together with stunning outdoor spaces – all helping to put London at the forefront of the global events industry.

Within the new event space will be 12,000sqm (130,000sqft) of exhibition space on the ground floor, seamlessly integrated into the existing venue. This will be complemented on the upper level with high-end convention space, modern meeting rooms and catering facilities.

In line with its current ESG strategy, ExCeL has sought to create the most sustainable scheme possible and will be targeting a Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method (BREEAM) rating of ‘Excellent’ – surpassing the recognised industry standard. As with the current venue, the electricity supply will be 100% from renewable sources.

As part of the project, a substantial investment will also be made in the public realm including new greenery along the dock edge, improved landscaping for pedestrians and cyclists, and a new pocket park. The project will also create permanent and temporary employment, both in the construction process – including apprenticeships – but also indirectly once complete.

McLaren Construction have been appointed to deliver the next phase of construction works, commencing in January 2023. McLaren has extensive experience of delivering UK major projects, including Leicester City Football Club’s new training ground, The Financial Times’ Bracken House’ headquarters, and a major fulfilment centre for warehouse giant SEGRO. McLaren will work alongside key project partners who have already delivered the design and enabling works phase of the project, including Gardiner & Theobald, Grimshaw Architects, Hoare Lea and Campbell Reith.

Jeremy Rees, CEO of ExCeL, said: “Having completed the first phase of our expansion project on time, we are looking forward to heading into the main construction phase with an experienced and sector-leading project team. Led by customer demand, the expansion to our existing award-winning venue campus will ensure we can continue to put London at the forefront of the global events industry.”

Located in the Royal Docks, ExCeL hosts around 400 events and welcomes some four million visitors to its venue every year. Events include live attractions such as the all-electric Formula E motorsport championship and Jurassic World: The Exhibition, through to major medical congresses and leading trade exhibitions.

For more information on ExCeL or its expansion programme visit www.excel.london