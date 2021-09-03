ExCeL London strengthens Marketing & Communications team with new appointment

ExCeL London, the home of world leading events, has today announced the appointment of Tom Phillips to the role of PR and Communications Manager.

With more than 15 years’ journalism and communications experience, Tom joins the team from the motorsport industry, in particular the all-electric Formula E championship, which ExCeL recently played host to.

Based in northeast London, the 39-year-old was a founding member of the innovative race series playing a key role in launching and shaping its communications strategy. He has also worked for an array of global brands including Virgin, Scuderia Ferrari, Shell and Renault, in addition to work in the sustainability sector.

As well as overseeing both internal and external communications, Tom will work with the wider Marketing & Communications team to further develop and enhance the ExCeL brand.

Lucy Merritt, Head of Marketing and Communications at ExCeL London, commented: “Tom joins the business at a very exciting time, and we’re delighted to have him onboard. He brings with him a wealth of experience and insight that will help us to grow and develop our brand story, as well as ensure we continue to engage with all our stakeholders now our doors have fully reopened.

“I look forward to working with Tom and wish him all the success in his new role.”