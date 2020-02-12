ExCeL London appoints brand-new IT sales manager to enhance digital solutions

ExCeL London is delighted to announce the appointment of Jonathan Woodhouse to the new role of IT sales manager.

Jonathan is responsible for developing ExCeL’s IT sales strategy, working with organisers, across exhibitions and conferences & events, as well as exhibitors to deliver world-class IT solutions.

Jonathan joins the team from Cineworld Cinemas where he was national sales manager, focused on new business and the marketing strategy, overseeing the sale of Cineworld screen propositions and private hire events for B2B and B2C markets.

Prior to that, Jonathan worked as a venue expert at the UK’s leading venue-finding and booking platform Hire Space, as well as an events manager for Jamie Oliver.

This appointment follows a programme of significant investment to the venue’s IT infrastructure. Last year, ExCeL partnered with market leader Ruckus Networks, to upgrade to the latest W-Fi standard (Wi-Fi 5), increasing the number of concurrent users (client devices) to 100,000, an increase of 300%.

James Rees, executive director – conference & events, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Jonathan to the team. Last year, we hosted more than 40 tech events at ExCeL, welcoming 500,000 professionals in the sector. It is vital that we have an in-house resource, dedicated to working with our customers on the very best IT and digital solutions for their events – ensuring that, in particular, tech events can be truly immersive, delivering a fantastic experience for all those involved.”