ExCeL London and Levy UK + I partner with innovative street food collective, KERB

KERB, the London-based membership organisation for independent food and drink businesses, will offer joy through great food to ExCeL’s visitors, exhibitors and organisers.

ExCeL London and Levy UK + I, the sports, and hospitality sector of Compass Group UK and Ireland has today announced a new partnership with KERB.



Independent, authentic flavour is at the heart of it all, as KERB introduces an innovative and delicious food and drink offering to ExCeL’s central boulevard creating an unrivalled eating and drinking experience both inside and outside its event spaces.

The food line-up includes Baba Dhaba (Pakistani street eats), Fundi (wood-fired pizza), Nazari (Moorish Mediterranean cuisine) and Oh My Dog! (prime hot dogs and burgers). Whilst drinks will be powered by London’s top independent makes, with beer by Gipsy Hill, spirits by East London Liquor Co., sodas from Square Root and coffee by Redemption Roasters – London’s first roastery behind bars.



KERB and Levy UK + I, along with ExCeL, have been working closely to match the traders to all of the different communities known to visit, creating authentic, quality adventures in food and drink. For organisers catering for their guests, a broader choice of hospitality packages will be available. These packages will draw on the retail offer, creating interesting, diverse menus to suit every budget.

As live events such as International Confex, International Drink Expo and The Meetings Show make a welcome return, visitors, exhibitors and organisers will be able to enjoy the eclectic and exciting street food offer during their event.



Simon Mitchell, CEO at KERB said: “Our new partnership at ExCeL London perfectly demonstrates how our community of independent food and drinks businesses can reinvent a space and help build a memorable experience for guests. KERB’s skilled team delivers a full service to match any of London’s leading caterers. Our traders serve with an infectious passion for food, alongside the professionalism and modern offering our guests are looking for.”

Jon Davies, Managing Director of Levy UK said: “Levy’s partnership with KERB has brought a completely fresh feel to theboulevardat ExCeL London. We have been able to work together to ensure that food is fun at the venue while taking away the corporate edge in a sophisticated way. The partnership is a great example of all three parties committed to delivering an exceptional experience for guests, that follows sustainable and professional best practice.”

Simon Mills, Executive Director at ExCeL London said: “We are absolutely committed to providing our customers and guests with a first-class experience. Our partnership with London’s most recognised street food brand, KERB alongside our catering and hospitality venue partner Levy UK+1 will cement a step-change in enhancing the experience of everyone visiting ExCeL. We are particularly excited to be able to transition the offer from permanent retail units on the Boulevard, to vibrant in-event pop-ups, as well as hospitality offers tailored to the demographic of the event. A dynamic and contemporary food offer delivered by specialist food entrepreneurs, all of whom are passionate about customer service and the ingredients and recipes they use, is the best way to celebrate the return to face to face events.”