Evvnt hires new product lead Krishna Venkatraman

Evvnt Inc., America’s largest events discovery network and leading provider of local event ticketing and marketing technology, has hired Krishna Venkatraman as its new Vice President of Product. Venkatraman will lead Evvnt’s efforts to provide integrated digital tech solutions to event organizers, all through a platform white-labeled for Evvnt’s local media partners such as USA Today, Hearst and Lee Enterprises.

Venkatraman recently served as CTO and Vice President Product for SkyAlert USA, provider of earthquake early warning solutions for enterprise and consumer customers, as well as Vice President of Product Management for FusionOps, a machine learning-driven supply chain intelligence startup. He’s also consulted with a variety of companies on product strategy, business process automation and delivering an exceptional user experience.

“Krishna’s broad product management background across multiple industries, coupled with his deep knowledge and experience leveraging machine learning and artificial intelligence, is the perfect fit for Evvnt,” said Peter Newton, Evvnt CEO – U.S. “We are at the leading edge of integrating local event ticketing, marketing and discovery in a single platform. Krishna will help further our vision for connecting consumers to events that interest them.”

“I’m thrilled to join the Evvnt team” said Venkatraman. “I can clearly see the massive potential for this business and am looking forward to working with CTO Russell Edens to build out Evvnt’s platform.” Evvnt’s hiring of Venkatraman comes on the heels of its recently launched mobile-first v2 event discovery service network-wide. The new release has already generated significant audience traffic and self-transact revenue, with its industry-leading page load time and other SEO benefits.