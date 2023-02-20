Top of Article

Evolution Dome has announced that it will be exhibiting at International Confex, 1 – 2 March 2023, ExCeL London, where the inflatable structure provider will be launching its latest product range.

Attendees at Confex will be the first to see Evolution Domes’ latest inflatable structure, the Decagon, at stand C14C.

The multipurpose Decagon structure can be used indoors and outdoors and offers five brandable walls. The 10m wide structure is the starting product for Evolution Domes’ latest shape offering, with versatility at the forefront and additional sizes to be announced in the future.

Ash Austin, director of Evolution Dome, said, “Not only is the Decagon designed to be easy to transport and deploy, but it’s also our latest step towards providing more sustainable structure solutions. By using sealed air, the structure does not require a power supply and is inflated from mains or battery power, reducing carbon emissions, costs, and noise pollution in the long term.”

Austin concluded, “International Confex is a landmark event in our calendar. The innovative community of event professionals that surrounds it means International Confex is the ideal place to launch The Decagon range. Over the years, Confex has been a powerful platform for strengthening our relationships with existing clients, meeting new customers and helping event organisers find new solutions to old challenges. We’re looking forward to returning to International Confex this year, and sharing our latest product with the industry for the first time.”