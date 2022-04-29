Evolution Dome shifts gear for Porsche Carrera Cup hospitality

Inflatable structures specialist Evolution Dome is providing a full, turnkey solution for Porsche Hospitality across the Carrera Cup series, the fastest and most successful single marque GT championship in the UK.

Starting at Donington Park last weekend, the Porsche Carrera Cup, part of the British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) runs over seven weekends, culminating at Brands Hatch on October 8/9. Each event features a one hour practice, a 17 minute qualifying session and two 25 minute races.

And for the fourth consecutive year, Ramsey-based Evolution Dome is storing, transporting, installing and de-rigging the bespoke 22m by 20m Branded Porsche Hospitality structure.

The company also supplies full power, climate control, waste water management and lighting to the facility.

Ash Austin, director at Evolution Dome, comments: “It’s a testament to the team to have been awarded an extension to our initial 3 year contract and we look forward to the rest of the 2022 Carrera Cup season.

“Our team is practiced in delivering, building, and finessing to exceed standards and working within the tight timelines. The extension to our initial contract highlights this.

Established in 1993, with similar schedules across Europe, the Americas, Asia and Australia, the Carrera Cup is the third largest race series in the world.