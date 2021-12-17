Evolution Dome provides Castlemas with perfect winter platform

Inflatable structures specialist Evolution Dome’s took Christmas to Tunbridge Wells the month with a turnkey solution for the 10 days of Castlemas in Tunbridge Wells, Kent’s key festive experience.

Organised by Bravo Production, and running through to Sunday 19 December, Evolution Dome structures provide for Castlemas’ 24m, 300—seat Igloo Theatre and adjoining 10m ticketing/registration booth.

The company also supplied flooring, carpet and heating for the theatre, which is home to a wealth of entertainment for the whole family over the event’s 10 days, including creative workshops, classes, performances, Santa in his grotto, even a sprinkling of snowfall every evening.

Oliver Tourle, managing director at Bravo Productions, comments: “We have organised a number of hugely successful events on the prestigious Tonbridge Castle lawn but this one really is something special.

Advertisement

“It’s been amazing to be able to bring people together after the past two years and provide Tonbridge with an unforgettable experience.

“Evolution Dome has been an absolute pleasure to work with. More of a partner than a supplier, on board through the entire process. The Evolution Dome team has been professional, flexible and their structures have played a huge part in shaping the event.

”Ash Austin, director at Evolution Dome, said: “It’s been a great to work with the Bravo Productions team on Castlemas. We were engaged early in the project, which meant we could support the Bravo team throughout.

“Oliver and company have created an amazing winter experience and we look forward to working with them again in the future.”

Full details and tickets for Castlemas are on the website https://castlemas.com/evening-entertainment/