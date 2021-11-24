Evolution Dome plays its part in COP26

Evolution Dome the market leader in the supply of Temporary Inflatable structures provides fresh approach to Federated Hermes’ Cop 26 Fringe Event.

Federated Hermes International enlisted on the experience of the international provider for its fringe festival which ran alongside the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26). The international business of Federated Hermes hosted a Fringe Festival between 4 to 12 November at skypark Glasgow. Federated Hermes hosted the “Further, Faster” conference, which addressed the three interlinked emergencies of Climate, Nature and Social Injustice. Further, Faster brought together world-leading experts in these fields to set “How much? By when?” objectives to deal with these emergencies and to put a cost on them. Finally, a Financial Industry session to propose solutions for how these objectives could be funded and how the industry might need to transform itself to be fit for this essential purpose.

Claire Arnold – Marketing and Events manager at Fenerated Hermes “The structures had a massive impact on the event. The Service we received from the Evolution Dome team from start to finish was excellent. The structures were exactly as described and more than robust enough for our event. The event logistics changed many times and Evolution Domes just adapted with us and ran with it without issue the whole way through.”

Ash Austin – Director at Evolution Dome “ It was a real pleasure to work with the federated Hermes team. We have played our part in different COP events before and it was great to be able to play our part in the UK’s Hosting. The structures provided an insulated, sustainable approach to the event and the perfect conference environment in the typically cold and wet location.”

“Federated Hermes engaged with us from a very early stage which enabled us to manage all of the logistical challenges that come with working on an event of this size. The structures created a welcome hub, learning zone, seminar theatre, relaxation room and breakout spaces across the 9 day event”