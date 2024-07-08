Inflatable event structure specialist Evolution Dome has announced it has been chosen by The Royal Air Force Charitable Trust (RAFCT) to provide its temporary structures to the 2024 edition of the Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT) at RAF Fairford, Gloucestershire, on 19 – 21 July 2024.

With an estimated 150,000 visitors and 8,000 hospitality guests expected to attend, this charity event offers attendees a wide range of attractions and interactive activities to enjoy, including 20 hours of flight displays, the Techno Zone®, the RAF Experience, and the Take Off Zone.

For RIAT 2024, the event’s popular Inspire Stage will be hosted in a 24m Evolution Dome where attendees of all ages are invited to listen to a range of talks and panels from aviation industry experts.

Ashley Austin, Evolution Dome director, said, “With a mission to inspire and educate, RAFCT has built a reputation for creating highly engaging experiences for attendees of all ages. For this year’s show, the team approached us looking to add something new that would visually stand out at the event.

“The structure will be equipped with flooring, carpet, AC, and glass doors to create a distinct and modern-looking space. When paired with AC and our structure’s air-beam technology, the space will provide attendees with an extra layer of comfort no matter what the British summer weather may throw their way.”