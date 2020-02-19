Evolution Dome celebrates 10th anniversary with new launch at International Confex

Leading temporary structures supplier, Evolution Dome, will be exhibiting at International Confex on 25-26 February at ExCel London.

Head straight to stand K28C to find out why event professionals around the world rely on Evolution Domes’ inflatable structures to transform their events space. Their hassle-free, flexible solutions allowing give organisers the opportunity to host your best event without being limited by location or venue restrictions.

In celebration of their company’s 10th anniversary, Evolution Dome is launching some exciting new products at Confex this year including its brand-new Vue Dome – a 100% transparent structure that allows users to view their surroundings while being sheltered and comfortable! These are ideal for events hosted in picturesque/natural environments or as a more glamourous meeting room alternative during conference and exhibitions.

These structures are already being snapped up by organisers of product launches, meetings, VR events, glamping and pop-up dining at hotels and restaurants.

But that’s not all.

Evolution Dome is also launching its new Super Cube structure which is completely modular and offers even more flexibility to cater for large-scale events.

All Evolution Dome structures meet the very highest safety regulations, are super quick to install and are a great solution for those event organisers who a looking for a more sustainable structure solution.

Company director, Ash Austin, commented: “For 10 years, we have had the pleasure of working with fantastic organisers delivering memorable and thrilling events. We love helping event professionals overcome their challenges and pride ourselves on great delivery with the best customer service.

“We’re really looking forward to catching up with clients, meeting new event organisers and showcasing the next generation of our products and services at Confex 2020.”

