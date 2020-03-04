Evolution Dome & Air Space Structures drive success for Toyota in NZ

Inflatable Structure – Conference Spce NZ

Car giant, Toyota, enlisted the help of leading supplier of temporary inflatable event structures, Evolution Dome, and its New Zealand-based partner, Air Space Structures, for one of its conferences late last year.

The event, which was organised with production company, Multi Media Systems Ltd, took place at Manfeild Stadium in Feilding – which has notably played host to the New Zealand Grand Prix.

Air Space Structures – the New Zealand distributor for Evolution Dome – provided a 24m dome for the two-day conference and worked with AV and lighting suppliers to transform the 380m2 space.

The team at Air Space Structures worked swiftly to install the dome at the stadium to make sure the client was then able to fit everything needed for the event for the 200 delegates from across Toyota’s branches within the region. The finished dome featured Toyota’s brand and colour palettes projected across it, as well as a podium and staging set up.

Director of Air Space Structures, Martin Avard said: “We thoroughly enjoyed working on setting up for the client, and the finished interior of the dome looked quite striking, making it an inspiring space for Toyota to bring together staff to talk about their business.

“Interestingly with this install we had to really think about logistics; our 20ft container with the structure and equipment was shipped via rail from Auckland to Palmerston North, again providing unique ways to transport the product around both the North & South Islands of New Zealand.”

Cynthia Leonard, general manager at Multi Media Systems Ltd on behalf of Toyota added: “Air Space Structures and Evolution Dome are fantastic to partner with. The team knew exactly what the client needed and they can ensure a fast and efficient set up and de-rig. The domes themselves are also a great space for the client’s needs and we loved the finished product.”

