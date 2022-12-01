Evessio take home the crown for Best Virtual Event Platform under 1,000 attendees at The Event Technology Awards 2022

The Evessio team are celebrating their latest win for Best Virtual Event Platform under 1,000 attendees at The Event Technology Awards 2022. Evessio were thrilled to take home the win having also celebrated three award wins back in July for Best Event Technology at the Conference and Events Awards, Best Customer Support Team and Best Account Manager at the Event Technology Awards – The People. People, service and technology have always been at the heart of Evessio, to be able to now have awards recognising these values is outstanding.

Evessio is a world-leading event management platform and digital event provider for awards, conferences and exhibitions that generates real return on investment. Trusted by some of the biggest brands in the publishing industry, Evessio has established a global reputation as the all-in-one solution for live and digital events.

The winning entry for the best virtual platform focused on the key differentiators of the event technology platform including the ability to support existing clients in pivoting to the digital event space. The most important aspect for organisers when approaching Evessio’s solution is the emphasis on needing a solution which provides the same level of networking as an in-person event. Not only does Evessio’s platform achieve this, but in some cases, events have experienced higher networking and longer engagement. The submission was able to demonstrate tangible results in creating an engaging space in which attendees could easily network. Evessio’s tracking tools and post-event graphs provide phenomenal results and insights into how many conversations were had during the digital event.. For consistency, all events are provided with end-to-end branding, from a bespoke event website to full branding within the virtual venue.

Evessio’s technology has been instrumental in the success of many events that have pivoted to digital. Clients like Incisive Media, EMAP, William Reed, RBI and Dennis Publishing have seen growth of up to 30% year on year upon adopting Evessio’s technology.

Commenting on the awards win, Gary Clement, CEO of Evessio said:

“It has always been our primary focus to give our customers the tools to deliver amazing digital events and to be recognised by judges who are event specialists is amazing.”