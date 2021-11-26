Evessio partners with The Diversity In Events Awards 2022

Leading event technology specialist, Evessio has announced a new partnership with Diversity Ally to provide its awards software for the inaugural Diversity in Events Awards 2022.

Diversity Ally will utilise Evessio’s ‘Awards Room’ and ‘Awards Hub’ to help manage and run the awards – which are due to take place at Cutty Sark, Greenwich, on 26th April 2022.

The platform offers exciting tools which not only manages the nominations process, secure judging and guest bookings through the ‘Awards Hub’, but also brings together hosts, sponsors and guests for an engaging awards experience – be it hybrid or virtual.

Diversity Ally founders Ashanti Bentil-Dhue and Gabrielle Austen-Browne created the awards to celebrate and recognise equality, diversion, and inclusion in the events industry.

Advertisement

Ashanti Bentil-Dhue

Gabrielle Austen-Browne

Evessio’s Marketing Manager, Claire Singleton said: “Evessio is proud to be sponsoring the Diversity In Events Awards and we are looking forward to celebrating such a fantastic event that champions inclusion and diversity in the events industry.”

Gabrielle Austen-Browne added: “We are so pleased to have Evessio on board as our awards management platform. The team at Evessio are renowned for providing slick and unique tools for the industry and we can’t wait to use them for our inaugural awards show.”

Entry for the Awards are now open with early bird submission discounts available until 30th November 2021.

To learn more about The Diversity in Events Awards, visit https://www.diversityally.co.uk/the-diversity-in-events-awards-1