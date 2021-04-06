EventWell’s 2021 #Step300k challenge, helping event professionals get back on their feet.

EventWell, the charitable social enterprise dedicated to educating, campaigning and supporting better mental health and wellbeing in events, will host the #Step300k challenge for a second year running, and is inviting everyone in the events industry to take part.

The #Step300k challenge last year received remarkable support from event professionals across the UK, even in North America. Therefore, as lockdown starts to ease and the industry sees a glimmer of hope, EventWell will be making 2021 a bigger and bolder challenge. This year the Step300k challenge and fundraiser will begin in May to support National Walking Month and then continue through to August.

The aim of the challenge is to motivate and encourage event professionals to get active to support their mental wellbeing during the lockdown and beyond by setting a target of 10,000 steps per day, 300,000 steps a month or the ‘big target’ of one million steps over the entire four-month period.



EventWell are also encouraging participants to help support their charitable outreach and support programmes, in particular Pledge by EventWell, by getting friends, family or colleagues to sponsor them, make a donation, or join in the action.

Fundraising for EventWell goes a long way and can help the charitable organisation provide the best financial support to events professional peers who have been hit hard by the pandemic, especially in the last twelve months. In March 2021 alone EventWell awarded over £6,000 in financial aid to 35+ beneficiaries including vouchers for grocery shops and small relief grants.

CEO of EventWell, Helen Moon, said: “I’m delighted that we are launching the 2nd Step300k challenge for the event industry, and with the all-important mission of raising vital funds for our Pledge programme. Pledge is increasingly proving to be an essential relief service for professionals in our industry experiencing hardship, and we want to ensure that we can continue to offer this essential service, so any money raised from this year’s challenge will help us to achieve this. It’s also important that we all pay special attention to our health and wellbeing, and the Step300k challenge is the perfect way to do this.”

The challenge will begin on 1 May and is open to anyone working in events, exhibitions, hospitality or travel, and can be achieved individually or as part of a team.

For more information, to download a fundraising pack, or to donate, visit https://eventwell.org/eventwell-challenge-step-300k/ or email team@eventwell.org.