EventWell21 celebrates 5th Anniversary on Wednesday 3rd March

EventWell, the charitable social enterprise, educating, campaigning, and supporting better mental health and wellbeing in the events industry, has launched their Virtual Wellbeing Festival for Event Wellbeing Day, to bring individuals and businesses in the events industry together to promote better mental health for all event professionals.

In celebration of their 5th campaign and #EventWell21, the Event Wellbeing Day Virtual Wellbeing Festival takes place on Wednesday 3rd March, and is designed to inspire and remind event professionals to take better care of themselves, with events from yoga to the science of happiness, there will be something for everyone and a great way to provide educational support for event professionals experiencing poor mental health.

Fay Campbell, EventWell’s Head of Campaigns, shares her inspiration for the Virtual Festival: “The last 12 months have been challenging for our industry and looking after our wellbeing has never been so important. EventWell21, with its theme Rising Strong, comes at the perfect time for us to get together virtually in a safe space to talk, share and support each other to build resilience and understanding so we can continue to rise strong through 2021. We are excited to have such a such a fantastic line up of industry speakers at our festival who have been kind enough to give us their time to share their experiences with us throughout this important day”

For more information and to register for EventWell’s Virtual Wellbeing Festival, visit eventwell.org/eventwell21.