EventWell20: EventWell launches 4th campaign to promote wellbeing in the event industry

EventWell will be kicking off its fourth annual mental health and wellbeing campaign for the Event Industry, #EventWell20, with the addition of Event Wellbeing Day, taking place on Wednesday 26 February.

This is in partnership with International Confex and Mash Media; The PA Show and Forum Events & Media; Balancing Edges; Event Industry News; and Venues + Events Live, supported by the Mind and Rethink Mental Health Time to Change campaign team.

#EWD20 will be followed by Event Wellbeing Week #EWW20, taking place in September, from Monday 21st to Sunday 27th.

Helen Moon, managing director of EventWell and founder of Event Wellbeing Week, said: “The #EventWell20 campaign has ambitious aims. We are building on the success of the previous three years by encouraging event businesses and organisations to take positive tangible action to address mental health and wellbeing in the workplace, by signing the EventWell Manifesto on Event Wellbeing Day and then spending the following six months, supported by the Time to Change team, preparing to sign the TTC Employer Pledge during Event Wellbeing Week in September.”

Close to 20 companies and employers have already signed the EventWell Manifesto in the last four weeks, with many more preparing to sign on the 26 February. Employers that include Capita Travel & Events, Absolute Corporate Events and Venues and Events International, as well as the HBAA, the first association to commit to the pledge.

Moon added: “There is a real culture issue in the event industry leading to one in three event professionals struggling with mental ill health every year.

“Lots is being done by way of training mental health first aiders and introducing wellbeing programmes and benefits which is great. However, what event companies and businesses also need to do is look to incorporate the Government’s ‘six core standards’ identified in the 2017 Thriving at Work report, which address workplace culture and lead to safer, diverse and inclusive workplaces that lead to happier and healthier working environments.”

The EventWell Manifesto and the Time to Change Employer Pledge aims to support event businesses and employers to do this.

Moon concluded: “The Event Industry is massively underrepresented in terms of the near 1,400 companies that are signed up to the Employer Pledge, this needs to change.”

You can visit the EventWell team at International Confex on the 25 and 26 February on stand AVG22 on the Association Village Green, where companies and employers interested in finding out more can also sign up to the EventWell Manifesto, and take away more information on how to prepare to sign the Time to Change Employer Pledge in September.

Additional to this mental health and wellbeing speaker sessions and streams are planned for the first day of International Confex, and both days of the PA Show.