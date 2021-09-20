EventWell opens Fifth annual Event Wellbeing Week for the Event Industry

EventWell, the charitable social enterprise, educating, campaigning and supporting better mental health and wellbeing in events, is delighted to open it’s fifth event wellbeing week campaign for the industry this morning.

Taking place this week until the 26th September and the 2021 campaign, this year’s #EWW21 theme is The Culture of Self Care to recognise taking care of ourselves and our teams as the industry kicks back into action.

The week features a virtual wellbeing festival – take a look at the programme:

DAY 1 – Monday 20 September

8:00am – Re-entry Shock – returning to the workplace, with Gavin Percy

12:00pm – Are you fuelling the fire or heading for burnout? with Emily Woodward

3:00pm – What’s keeping you up at night? Learning how to fail forward together, with Alycia Angle

DAY 2 – Tuesday 21 September

8:00am – The power of smell, essential oils and their support of our emotions, mood and wellbeing, with Mira Calvey

12:00pm – Know Thyself! Creating meaning and fulfilment in work through self-knowledge, with Nicolina Werther

3:00pm – Transform your mood in under 10-minutes with music, with Karen Agro

DAY 3 – Wednesday 22 September

8:00am – Talking Anxiety, with Nick Elston

12:00pm – Rebalance with sound, with Selma Studer

3:00pm – Fun and engaging Origami workshop, with Michael Trew

DAY 4 – Thursday 23 September

12:00pm – Speaking with Confidence, with Kevin Harvey

3:00pm – Powering up and winding down, cultivating morning and evening rituals for success, with Jacqui Edmiston

DAY 5 – Friday 24 September

12:30pm – Body Confidence, with Michelle Wheatley

DAY 6 & 7 – Saturday and Sunday 25 & 26 September

The #EventWell21 Weekend Pledgeathon.

Helen Moon, EventWell CEO said, “We are delighted with this year’s event wellbeing week programme and thrilled that we are celebrating our fifth anniversary, showing how far the industry has come since we started and launched the first event wellbeing week in 2017. As we come out of what has been a turbulent 18 months for the industry, it’s important that we don’t forget the important health lessons the Covid19 pandemic has taught us, particularly of balance. Making self-care and mental health and wellbeing a priority is going to be crucial to our resilience and bounce back over the coming months and years, and we have lots of free education to support this over the next seven days!”

You can join and view the #EWW21 virtual festival and LinkedIn Live sessions as well as the exclusive event hub and community by visiting https://www.linkedin.com/events/eventwell21-virtualwellbeingfes6840760574968770560/ or https://eventwell.org/eventwell21/

Anyone looking for more information or support can call the team on 0800 470 0958, email team@eventwell.org, or visit https://eventwell.org/eventwell21/.