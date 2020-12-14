EventWell launches virtual gym aimed at Event Professionals

EventWell Ltd, the charitable social enterprise, educating and campaigning for better mental health and wellbeing in the events industry, is delighted to announce the launch of their new fitness platform!

EventWell Fit aims to motivate and support event professionals during this difficult time with a new body, mind and soul virtual gym. From Bollywood dancing to Slow Flow Yoga classes, EventWell have got your new fitness routine covered.

Classes will range from 15-60 minutes in length and include exercise and workouts run by top instructors that are also professionals in creative communications, experiential marketing, live and business events, exhibitions, travel and hospitality.

With their passion of raising awareness on the importance of good mental health and wellbeing, EventWell certainly recognise the affect the past year has had on not just their community, but also on their team. Their new Fitness approach will certainly continue to bring the event industry together, at a time when its needed the most.

The Director of Benchmark Collective Helen Harlow said “As someone who has worked at a fast pace in the events industry for several years and encountered some seriously situations in my life, I find exercise is my cure! When you are feeling low or stressed the best remedy for clearing a foggy brain is exercise. I am so delighted to be an instructor for this amazing online fitness platform from Eventwell. I hope my passion for wellbeing can inspire others to start exercising and actually enjoying it at the same time, not seeing it as a chore, but just feeling the positive mental benefits it brings.”

Co-Founder of Diversity Ally Gabby Austen Browne said “These are challenging times for the industry globally. I know that I have relied on my yoga and meditation practice to help me cope with the anxiety and the uncertainty. That’s why I’m delighted to be delivering yoga, meditation, mindful breathing and Bollywood dance classes, in conjunction with EventWell, as part of EventWell Fit.

It’s so important now, more than ever, to look after our physical and mental wellbeing so that we can take on whatever the world throws at us.”

EventWell Fit, which launched last month, is open to anyone working in events, hospitality or travel and classes can be booked individually or with a monthly membership. Anyone looking for information on Fitness Classes, you can visit https://eventwell.org/eventwell-fit or contact team@eventwell.org for more information.