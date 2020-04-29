EventWell launches #step300k Challenge for the Event Industry as part of National Walking Month and Mental Health Awareness Week in May

EventWell Ltd, the charitable social enterprise, educating and campaigning for better mental health and wellbeing in the events industry, is delighted to announce the launch of a new fitness and wellbeing challenge for the Event Industry.

The #step300k challenge aims to encourage and motivate event professionals to be looking at their fitness levels during the lockdown and the longer term by setting a target of 10,000 steps a day.

National Walking Month was launched by Living Streets, the UK charity for everyday walking and takes place in May annually. Their mission is to achieve a better walking environment and inspire people to walk more.

Mental Health Awareness Week takes place on the 18th to 22nd May. The Mental Health Foundations annual campaign theme this year is kindness, to celebrate the thousands of acts of kindness that are so important to our mental health and, nationwide there will be a week of discussions on the kind of society we want to shape as we emerge from the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

Helen Moon, EventWell CEO said “The community and society that we serve is the Event Industry as its charitable social enterprise, movement and, voice for mental health and wellbeing. Our aim for May will be about bringing the event industry together, with our hospitality and travel colleagues, to start to look at the type of industry we want to shape from a wellbeing perspective post C19. One in three event professionals struggle with their mental health every year, this is also true for the hospitality and travel industry. If C19 is teaching us anything it is how important our health and wellbeing is and, how we should be taking very good care of it not just for now but for life.”

Moon added “We wanted to launch a challenge that was fun, easy and that everyone could be a part of. Walking is free, flexible and fun, and proven to have a huge impact on your wellbeing; strengthening your heart, lowering disease risk, preventing dementia, toning up legs, bums and tums, boosting vitamin D and, increasing happiness. Even in lockdown we are able to get an hour of exercise daily and, walking for an hour will easily help you achieve 10,000 steps in a day. Just remembering to get up and move around every hour, standing and walking when on the phone, and even running and cycling, we want to encourage as many people as possible to be thinking about being active and moving to benefit their health, focus, motivation and happiness”.

The challenge which kicks off on Friday 1st May is open to anyone working in events, hospitality or travel and can be completed on an individual or team basis. Anyone looking for information and an activity pack can contact team@eventwell.org or visit https://eventwell.org/eventwell-challenge-step-300k/ for more information.