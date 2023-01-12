EventWell, the charitable and community social enterprise, is kicking off the new year with an expansion in the team to coincide with a number of key strategic partnerships.

To support these new contracts and growth in EventWell Hub and quiet room event bookings for 2023, including contracts with Media 10, Agiito and Twickenham Stadium, EventWell will be welcoming eight new members to their EventWell Host team, all currently receiving safeguarding, mental health and neurodiversity training.

The newest members to the team are Harriet Cooper, Johnny Martinez, Kartik Shah, Nicola Roodt, Rob Winstanley, Sofia Vago, Kerry Dunlop and Suzanne Mountford, all with strong event industry and operational backgrounds, and a passion in mental wellbeing and neurodiversity support.

Helen Moon, EventWell CEO said “We are very excited to be expanding our team and welcoming and training new hosts, an essential part of our hub and quiet room offering. The growth in event bookings we are experiencing and partnerships we are establishing only goes to strengthen the importance of accessibility and inclusion solutions for attendees and audiences around mental health and neurodiversity, and we are delighted to be supporting our clients and partners as they lead the way.”

EventWell have also confirmed a number of partnerships for the delivery and operation of their hubs and quiet rooms, including Be In Your Element for wellness activities and sessions, and Creative Output for logistical management.

Lucy Eden of Be In Your Element said “Be in your Element is thrilled to be partnering with EventWell, it is a joint passion of ours to bring wellbeing to the forefront of events for all attendees and the events team“.

Jane Kelly of Creative Output said “Thrilled to be partnered in this project as it is such an important element to our industry especially when we have all been through such traumatic times. Looking forward to developing some new ideas with Eventwell too!“

Anyone looking for more information from EventWell® can call the team on 0800 470 0958, email team@eventwell.org, or visit https://eventwell.org.