EventWell brings Quiet Room to The Meetings Show 2021

The non-profit social enterprise, EventWell, brought its Quiet Room to The Meetings Show at ExCeL London, for the first time on September 30, 2021, offering a safe space for attendees, visitors, speakers, exhibitors and event crew to unwind and develop coping skills away from the noise.

Jack Marczewski, event director of The Meetings Show, said, “It was a pleasure to work with EventWell, seeing the team’s dedication to better mental health in action and the positive impact the Quiet Room had at the event. I’m greatly looking forward to working with Helen and her team again for The Meetings Show 2022.”

With only a week to prepare, EventWell set up a hub in S5 Lower at ExCeL London equipped with a range of facilities including mediation stations, comfortable seating and essential oil diffusers, as well as on hand staff to provide support and comfort, however needed, to people that visited.

With a Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) certified team, EventWell takes great pride in educating and supporting the events industry, understanding its fast paced and at times intense nature, by providing on site support, training and workplace wellbeing programmes to event businesses.

When reflecting on the day, EventWell’s chief executive, Helen Moon said “If [the Quiet Room] was able to help even one person, then we have succeeded in our mission. Events like this are amazing opportunities to connect with others but can be exhausting, so to be asked to bring our services was an amazing opportunity to provide support, as well as spread our message. I look forward to expanding what we’ve done here for next year’s show.”

Following this success, EventWell will be bringing its Quiet Room to The AEV Conference 2021 and The Festival of Learning 2021 to bring a safe and calm place to more people in the events industry.