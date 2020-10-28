EventWell appoints Stuart Mitchell to support UK fundraising

EventWell – the “Mental Health and Wellbeing Voice of the Event Industry”, welcomes Stuart Mitchell to support their UK Fundraising.

Stuart Mitchell, is Managing Director of Catch the MICE Limited. He started his career in event hospitality catering at the Oval Cricket ground and later became National Operations Director for Compass Group UK. He then moved into luxury hotel sales, working with the corporate and agency M&E market before setting up as a consultant to support venues / hotels to grow their sales and manage their operation and commercial margins. Over the past 10 years, Stuart has headed up charity fundraising teams at festivals and outdoor events and has also supported in business development within the exhibition sector.

Stuart commented, “Colleagues who work in the events sector are a certain breed of people and have stamina, pride and tenacity in their blood. They thrive on adrenalin, but when that stops, the downs and lows can lead to dark times. Live events were the first to close in 2020 and will probably be one of the last to re-open. I have seen our industry torn apart during this period; good people are struggling, both mentally and financially, and I can’t just sit and watch. I look forward to the challenge ahead.”

Helen Moon, founder and CEO, said “Stuart is an ideal fit for our team, he brings to us a wealth of contacts and has broad experience across all aspects of the Live Events sector. He understands the challenges our industry faces especially at this difficult time and his drive and enthusiasm is infectious. We need all the help we can get at this moment of crisis, and Stuart is an experienced industry professional with a track record for delivering results, we are so happy to have on-board.” Funds raised will save lives and support Event Professionals who need vital help at this critical time.