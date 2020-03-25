EventWell appoints its new Chair and Vice Chair for new Board of Trustees





EventWell Ltd, the charitable social enterprise, educating and campaigning for better mental health and wellbeing in the events industry, is delighted to announce the appointment of Chair and Vice-Chair to its new Board of Trustees.

The new board will be led by Mark Maher, Director of Boulevard Events as incoming Chair and, Leigh Cowlishaw, Managing Partner; Balancing Edges and HBAA Board Member as incoming Vice-Chair. The main aims of the board will be to support in building the community-focused organisation and social enterprise to meet the wellbeing and mental health needs of the event industry, and the event professionals and creatives that EventWell aims to support and serve.

The board will also support a number of legacy projects including providing free education to event management students and undergraduates on the importance of self-care and resilience in events, as the new and emerging talent for the industry.

Helen Moon, who moves to the position of CEO in the restructure, said “I am incredibly excited to be working with Mark and Leigh. Their commitment and passion for improved mental health and wellbeing in the event industry are second to none. Mark, in particular, has been with us since our first Event Wellbeing Week campaign in 2017 and, has been a continuous pillar of strength and support over the past 3 years. Leigh has also been incredible since starting joint initiatives with EventWell in 2019. I’m really looking forward to this new chapter.”.

Advertisement

Mark Maher said “It’s been a genuine honour being part of the EventWell journey over the past few years. I have met some incredible people and had the chance to connect with them on a very human level, something I feel is key to the collective well-being of our amazing industry. I am thrilled to take on this role and excited to help build something really special, to support event professionals for years to come.”.

Leigh Cowlishaw added “I am delighted to be joining Eventwell board, as Vice-Chair. I am really passionate about Mental Health and Wellbeing and have been supporting and leading initiatives on this for the last two years in the industry. During such challenging times and more than ever for some; our Mental Health and Wellbeing requires support, time and guidance. Eventwell is in the forefront to provide this and I am delighted to be part of this journey.”.

The full board will be announced over the coming weeks. Anyone looking for information in regard to the EventWell Board of Trustees can email team@eventwell.org for more information.

