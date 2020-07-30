EventWell announces support of Eventologists in new corporate partnership

EventWell the event industry’s community and charitable social enterprise has announced an exciting new corporate partnership with event themers and production company Eventologists.

This exciting new partnership will support the community and charitable projects that EventWell will be offering over the next 12 months including the 2021 event wellbeing day and week educational campaigns, the EventWell Illuminate event management student education programme, and plans for a much needed and dedicated industry support and helpline for creative, event, hospitality and travel professionals.

EventWell Chief Executive Helen Moon said “We are very excited and honoured to have the support of Eventologists and, to have the opportunity to work in partnership with Rita and her team over the coming year. Their support is vital for the one in three event professionals that are impacted each year by mental illness, and the work we will be doing over the coming months to support every event professional impacted by the Covid19 pandemic.”

Rita Chandarana, Eventologist Managing Director (pictured) added “Eventologists are passionate about supporting wellness in the Events Industry and are very excited about the collaboration between us and EventWell. We recognise how stressful the Events Industry can be and Wellbeing and Mental Health is integral to our organisation and is a fundamental pillar of our CSR programme. For every event that is booked with Eventologists by venues, agencies and direct clients in 2020 and 2021, a contribution will be made to EventWell to fund a dedicated supportline for event industry professionals if they are struggling with any element of mental health. We always wanted to make a tangible difference to our friends in the industry and we know that each and every penny donated by Eventologists will make a difference”.

For more information on this you can contact the EventWell team at team@eventwell.org.