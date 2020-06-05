EventWell announces its full Board of Trustees

EventWell Ltd, the charitable social enterprise, educating and campaigning for better mental health and wellbeing in the events industry, is delighted to announce the recruitment of its full board of trustees.

The full board which has representation from across the event, hospitality and travel industry as well as the wellbeing and mental health space is made up of the following talented and passionate individuals.

Chair: Mark Maher, Director at Boulevard Events

“It was an absolute honour to be asked to chair the EventWell board and I’m so excited by the team we have in place. I think we are in a great position to support our industry professionals, at a time when it’s most needed“

Advertisement

Vice-Chair: Leigh Cowlishaw, Managing Partner at Balancing Edges and HBAA Board

“It is great to welcome such passion and expertise to the Eventwell Board. At such a prevalent time with regards to Mental Health, it has never been so important to expand our strength and knowledge“

Head of Events: Caroline Medcalf, Director of Events at Capital Travel & Events and NYS Group

“I am absolutely committed to supporting mental health and wellbeing within our industry, particularly important in the current climate. Eventwell is doing some amazing work and I am proud to be part of the team and very much looking forward to working together on some great initiatives.“

Head of Campaigns: Fay Campbell at Fay Campbell Events

“I am honoured to join the EventWell team and to be working alongside such talented and passionate people. Having been in the industry for 18 years I have seen many friends and colleagues struggle with their mental health because the event world has tended to have a “work hard, play hard” attitude but this doesn’t always make for a healthy or happy workforce. With 1 in 3 suffering with some kind of mental illness in the industry it is paramount that we support the wellbeing of our event family. There has never been a time that this support has been more needed and I am excited to be part of Eventwell’s plans for the future”

Head of Education: Rachel McGuinness, Chief Vitality Officer, Wake Up With Zest

“There is such a need for more education around mental health and wellbeing in the events industry. I know from my own experience having worked in events for a number of years, I was extremely unhealthy and suffered major burn out.

Now working in the health sector for the past 16 years I’m really looking forward to working with the EventWell family and be part of the team of Trustees to help make the industry a healthier place to work in.“

Head of Fundraising: Caroline Cronin, Events and Content Specialist

“Awareness of mental health – particularly in the workplace – is essential for a balanced mind and productive work life. It’s something I’ve championed throughout my career working in live B2B events for 14 years, which is a thrilling yet extremely high-pressured environment to navigate. I am honoured to be joining the EventWell family, and look forward to working with my excellent fellow trustees to drive EventWell initiatives forward and offer crucial support to event professionals.”

Head of Marketing: Paul Hackett, Founding Partner at The WellBeings.London

“It is a huge privilege to join the Board of Trustees because never has it been more important to realise EventWell’s vision to make tangible change to the Event industry’s relationship with wellbeing. As focus turns to driving sustainable economic recovery, extraordinary demands are often placed on the people making it happen and that is especially true for the UK Event industry, as a category world leader. The EventWell team is here to provide expert assistance, insight and resources for everyone in the industry and to also help amplify mental health and wellbeing best practice, as the industry addresses new challenges and opportunities.“

Head of Membership: Daniel Caleb, Event Manager at Wellcome Collection

“I am delighted to join the board of trustees at Eventwell, mental health is a huge challenge in the events industry and to be able to have the opportunity to address this challenge is a privilege. I am looking forward to working with the board and all of EventWell Friends and Members to help make the industry a better place for Mental Health and address those work life balance questions that we all have and encourage best practice. “

Head of International Partnerships: Louise Warren, Event Program Manager at Equilibrium Events

“I am delighted to be appointed on the board of trustees at EventWell. Having been part of the inaugural campaign in 2017, I am very passionate about supporting the mental health and wellbeing of fellow Event professionals. At EventWell we recognise that this is not only a UK matter but an international one as well. As we continue to move forward in our campaign, we will be inspiring and supporting not only UK event businesses but event businesses across the world, to encourage better mental health and well being for all employees.”

Anyone looking for information and an activity pack can contact team@eventwell.org or visit https://eventwell.org/board-of-trustees/ for more information.