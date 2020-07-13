EventWell announces a full mental health and wellbeing programme for the inaugural EventWell Digital Summit

EventWell Ltd, the charitable social enterprise, educating and campaigning for better mental health and wellbeing in the events industry, is delighted to announce the agenda for the inaugural Digital Summit 2020.

The EventWell Digital Summit 2020, is a two day digital event bringing the best in thought-leadership and knowledge from the world of wellbeing and mental health in events to a digital stage across two days, Tuesday 14 and Wednesday 15 July.

The inaugural event will provide tools and insight to help event professionals make better choices when it comes to self-care and overall wellbeing, and for employers insight to support positive workplace culture and support for teams and talent, building essential resilience to stay Event Well.

Helen Moon, Chief Executive said “We are really excited to be bringing the first EventWell Digital Summit to the event industry. A new annual event that will focus solely on mental, physical, emotional health and wellbeing, and at a really crucial time. The challenges that we are facing as an industry right now mean that there has never been a more important time to be talking about mental health in particular, with many professionals facing trauma and real challenges and difficulties, we hope that the education and thought leadership we will be sending out over the two days will be of vital support to our industry”.

EventWell are offering any event professionals who have recently been made redundant, lost work, businesses or jobs, free attendance to the summit, to enquire about securing a complimentary ticket you can email the event team at team@eventwell.org.

For more information and a full agenda on the event visit https://eventwell.org/eventwell-digital-summit-2020/