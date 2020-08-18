EventWell and The Shaper Group join forces to launch peer pledge to support event professionals at point of need

EventWell Ltd, the charitable social enterprise, educating and campaigning for better mental health and wellbeing in the events industry, is delighted to have joined forces with The Shaper Group to launch ‘EventWell Pledge’, a peer to peer pledge and support programme designed to offer vital point of need help for event professionals, who are in need or experiencing financial hardship as a result of the Covid 19 pandemic.

The scheme and pledge programme is open to all professionals working in creative communications, experiential marketing, live and business events, exhibitions, travel and hospitality.

Items of support that have been pledged include grocery shops, help with utility bills, gifts for Children and families, train travel for a job interview and, business mentoring, with a new and growing benevolent fund for the industry designed to offer tangible and financial support for event professionals, as vital assistance designed to help protect mental health and wellbeing.

The Shaper Group Managing Director Lou Kiwanuka said “The level of loss – of business and livelihoods – cannot have passed anyone by over the last few weeks and it is becoming clearer where the ‘need’ will be over the next few months and years. Working with EventWell to deliver a real and tangible support to members of our community has been swift and effective, and we really hope that those in need will find what they need, when they need it.“

EventWell CEO Helen Moon said “It is an honour to have been selected by The Shaper Group as the charitable partner to launch this essential and vitally important support scheme and programme for the event industry. Having spoken personally to so many professionals over the past few weeks and months from our industry who are really struggling and, be able to help and offer a glimmer of hope. I have been truly moved and humbled by the pledges of support that are coming in every day and, the way that our industry and community is coming together to support others.”

EventWell are urging anyone in need to reach out to the pledge for help and support, whatever that may be. The social enterprise recognises how stigmatising and challenging it can be to reach out and ask for help and, are offering a completely confidential application process to ensure that professionals get the support they need as quickly as possible without fear of reprisal or judgement.

Anyone looking for information on the pledge can contact support@eventwell.org or visit eventwell.org/eventwell-pledge for more information.