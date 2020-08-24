EventWell 17 Co-Founder returns as EventWell’s COO

EventWell Ltd, the charitable social enterprise, educating and campaigning for better mental health and wellbeing in the events industry, is delighted to announce Louise Warren as Chief Operating Officer.

Louise co-founded #EventWell17, the Event Industry’s first ever wellbeing week in September 2017, alongside EventWell’s CEO Helen Moon.

Having been in the Events Industry for over 15 years, Louise has previously worked for Davies Tanner, Hever Castle, Merchant Taylors Hall and No.4 Hamilton Place.

In December 2017, Louise relocated to Grand Cayman to work for Destination Management Company, Equilibrium Events. However due to the current Covid-19 crisis, the island was shut down and Louise returned to London in early May.

Initially, Louise took up a position on the Board of Trustees as Head of International Partnerships, but as EventWell’s CEO Helen Moon comments; “Having made a significant impact on the management and coordination of EventWell’s first ever Digital Summit, and being one of the co-founders of the very first EventWell wellbeing week, it seemed a natural choice to have Louise alongside me to further grow our Social Enterprise.”

Commenting on her recent appointment, Louise said; “It is an absolute honour to become COO of EventWell. I am fully committed to supporting mental health and wellbeing within our industry especially in the current climate. EventWell is already doing some amazing work and I am very much looking forward to working alongside Helen and the board of trustees to create some great initiatives.”