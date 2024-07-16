Eventurous sign Net Zero Carbon Events Pledge

Following an inspiring day at the Beam ESG summit in Milton Keynes, where the Eventurous team, including their very own Greengage Rising Star and Sustainability Champion, Ellie Cashmore met with thought leaders within the events and hospitality industry to exchange knowledge and drive behaviour change, Eventurous announced they have signed the Net Zero Carbon Events pledge.

The news comes shortly after the owner of the sustainable event management agency Joanna Garland was announced as an expert speaker at the London Venues Summit held on July 1st.

Joanna was joined by industry colleagues from Isla and The Kia Oval at the London Venues Summit to discuss “How to help your events reach Net Zero.” Great timing, as the leading events agency gears up to make their biggest commitment to the planet yet!

But what does it mean to sign the pledge and how does it relate to the events industry?

Eventurous are joining the race and are promising to do their part by holding themselves accountable for their carbon footprint. They will set SMART goals and agree a pathway to achieving their goals by the end of 2024. Signatories to the The Net Zero Carbon Events Pledge, including Eventurous, have committed to reach Net Zero by 2050 and to halving their emissions by 50% by 2030.

In pursuit of this important aim Eventurous will analyse the carbon generated by their business through various operational outputs including energy, food waste, housekeeping, production, procurement, employees and travel.

The corporate event and team building experts at Eventurous won three awards for their sustainability efforts in late 2023 and early 2024 and are now using this recognition as a catalyst for change within the wider events industry.

As part of the pledge, Eventurous have already begun working with local businesses and councils, partners, suppliers and customers to drive change across the value chain, advocate for carbon reductions and promote initiatives beyond the events industry.

Headed up by Owner Joanna Garland who has a degree in Land Management and spends her spare time beekeeping on the 150-acre farm where Eventurous resides, the hardworking team at this award-winning agency are excited to see where their journey takes them next!