Eventsforce Registration for Your Virtual, Hybrid and In-Person Events

The registration process is still one of the most important aspects of planning a successful event. It helps you collect important information on your attendees. It helps your attendees do things like select sessions and make payments. But more importantly, a good registration experience can have a HUGE impact on first impressions (and attendance!) so it makes sense to get it right.

Eventsforce Registration is a secure web-based platform that makes it easy for you to create a quick and simple registration experience for attendees around your virtual, hybrid and in-person events. From personalised registration journeys to clean, pre-populated forms, tiered pricing and discounts, promotional tools and more – the platform offers a wider range of features that have been designed to make your job easier, improve the attendee experiences and boost ticket sales.

Simple & Fast Registration

Launch registrations for your events in minutes with a simple set-up process

Cut registration times by offering attendees a quick, clean sign-up experience with one-click mobile-responsive forms

Benefit from advancements like one-step event creation, branded event websites, agendas, invites, email templates, and online payment processing

Drive registrations for virtual and hybrid events – you can sync all your registration data with Eventsforce VCD or use alongside your own virtual event tools

Fully integrated with Eventsforce On-Site tools – cut down registration queues with fast contactless check-in + manage attendance, room capacities and more

Event Marketing & Promotion

Boost sign ups (and reduce your drop off rates!) with personalised questions, agendas and prices based on attendee types defined by you

Push your event message to a wider audience by setting up ticketing on your organisation’s website or any other WordPress site

Create a wide choice of offers for ticketed items around your events by setting prices, availability dates, capacity and more.

Get 24/7 access to real-time registration and revenue data – change prices, offers and discounts in minutes to increase conversions and meet demand

Powerful Group Registration

Offer simple but powerful group registration tools that allow people to sign up more than one person at a time within a single transaction

Sell tickets faster and improve cash show – allow group bookers to buy and secure ticketed items before providing registration details of individual group members

Group bookers can invite individual group members directly to complete their registration details and make their own session selections. Helps with GDPR compliance too!

Save time managing group registrations. Eventsforce gives group bookers more control by allowing them to complete/amend group registration details, track incomplete registrations, send reminders, book additional ticketed items and more.

