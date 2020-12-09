eventScribe Live virtual events platform

By
Sam Hyland
-
287

The eventScribe App works for your educational meetings, trade shows, and conferences. Note taking in sessions, surveys and evaluations, floor plans, and social networking features make eventScribe the most robust app on the market. Attendees can download eventScribe Event Apps on Apple, Android, or use the mobile responsive version on laptops and other devices.

The eventScribe App is part of the eventScribe Live virtual events platform, so it’s perfect for face-to-face, virtual, or hybrid events. It also comes with the power of the Conference Harvester speaker and exhibitor management system built-in. Manage everything from abstracts to app on one platform.
Get a demo of eventScribe, submit an RFP, or take a look at all the features to bring your events together today.

Sponsored Content

Advertisement
Sam Hyland
Sam is the assistant content manager for Event Industry News (EIN). Sam is involved in publishing news stories, videos and podcasts. Sam also collates the latest stories for the EIN e-newsletter. If you have a press release or story you think we might be interested to know about please email editor@eventindustrynews.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR