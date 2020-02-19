EventsCase to demo latest features at International Confex 2020

Need more from your event management technology? After something that handles registration, check-in, marketing and attendee engagement, all in one hit?

At EventsCase, we don’t deal in gimmicks. Our market-leading platform allows you to create better experiences, drive more revenue and audience satisfaction, while saving precious time in the running of your events. Better still – you can see it in action at International Confex 2020.

Head to stand J07C4 between February 25-26 to see how the EventsCase platform is breathing new life into conferences, exhibitions, private meetings, trade shows and more.

Our team of experts will be able to run you through all the latest features – including email marketing and gamification – while giving you an idea of why brands like Audi, London Business School, CNBC and the United Nations choose EventsCase over the competition.

And that’s not all. Confex is known for its supply of insight and lessons from some of the industry’s biggest names. This year, we’re delighted to be sponsoring the Sales & Marcomms Theatre, where gamification will represent one of the biggest talking points.

If you’d like to see the true impact of integrating games within your experience, head to the EventsCase Sales & Marcomms Theatre on day two between 2:00pm – 2:40pm. Here, our UK MD Kevin Lorch will explain why gamification is more than just a trend and how it can be applied through a very special presentation – Gamification: The Key to Driving Revenue, Engagement and Better Experiences.

What’s more, EventsCase will be supplying all Confex attendees with a free tote bag to carry all their mementos. Collect yours at the check-in desk and don’t forget to visit stand J07C4 to see how you could be saving time, money and headaches in the running of your events.