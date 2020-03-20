EventsCase: The Industry’s Choice

EventsCase is the leading provider of mobile apps for events, offering the gold standard across functionality and user experience and value.

The solution of choice for groups like Audi, CNBC, Santander and the United Nations, our user-friendly platform makes it possible for anyone – regardless of their technical background – to build a fully native event app for Android and Apple devices in the space of hours.

Each platform is whitelabelled to give you complete control over design, content and branding. As for our features, we’ve more than enough tools for creating the ultimate digital companion.

“What do I get?”

Advertisement

Wallet: Centralise the attendee experience by hosting tickets, accreditations and important information on your app. We give attendees all they need in the palm of their hand.

Agenda builder: Printed programmes are old news. Give users the luxury of creating a personalised calendar full of their must-attend sessions.

1-2-1 networking: Our mobile apps inspire thousands of new relationships by letting attendees search, chat and request meetings with like-minded professionals. It’s the easy way of guaranteeing delegate satisfaction and ROI.

Gamification: Create fresh sponsorship opportunities by integrating fun games into your mobile app. Our digital puzzles drive footfall to exhibitors’ stands, leading to more revenue and engagement.

Push notifications: Make announcements and promote key partners through in-app messages – your direct line to thousands of attendees.

And much more…

“Sounds good, but do they work?”

Our event apps have some of the highest rates of adoption, hitting above 90% at major conferences while processing tens of thousands of meeting requests.

Better still, with EventsCase’s all-in-one platform, you can save time and money by creating your app with the same solution you use for registration, check-in, event websites, emailing, and more.

To get started with your first EventsCase mobile app, visit eventscase.com.