EventsCase launches EC Lite: special plan for virtual events for up to 500 people

EC Lite is a simplified version of the EventsCase all-in-one event management platform that comes with a technical service for configuration, video production and event streaming.

The event market was one of the most affected in 2020 by the covid-19 pandemic. The all-in-one suite of tools to execute impactful events quickly understood the market and added digital event management solutions to their platform.EC Lite is a step forward to meet the needs of all event organisers.

These professionals can create striking websites for their events, using dozens of ready-to-use templates and matching them to their brands.

Broadcasting also plays a big role in the platform. EC Lite integrates a video conferencing solution for broadcasting live sessions, hosting content on-demand, and enabling face-to-face conversations through individual and group video calls.

With a Dedicated Project Manager’s assistance, companies can design a fantastic experience from the attendee registration until the post-event satisfaction survey.

Video production experts will make sure that the content is delivered with impact.

Plenty of networking and engagement opportunities are also available in the platform, with built-in interaction tools, such as live chat, Q&A and polls.

All of that automatically measured and reported with easy to use dashboards and analytics.

According to Jose Bort, CEO and Co-Founder of EventsCase, the key is how technology can help people. “We know that a lot of responsibility rests on the shoulders of event organisers. EC Lite wants to ease that burden.