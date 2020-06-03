EventsCase launches a guide with valuable information on how to organise virtual events

The document, loaded with visual and instructional content, aims to be a roadmap for professionals in the events sector.

The crisis generated by the COVID-19 pandemic has heavily affected the events sector. With the consequent lockdown in many countries and the cancellation or postponement of physical events, a massive rise was seen in the proliferation of virtual events. As things slowly get better, with the relaxation of restrictive measures in hard-hit countries, consideration for ‘hybrid’ events is also gaining traction.

EventsCase, an all-in-one event management software, has produced a reference manual containing the information needed to organise virtual and hybrid events along with the suppliers specialised in this industry.

With a functional and user-friendly format, EventsCase’s Practical Guide for Virtual Events reviews the most common types of online events, the suppliers needed — mentioning the industry’s leading experts and the services they offer — and the most notable differences between a physical event and a virtual or hybrid event.

Although event professionals were able to adapt quickly to the COVID-19 situation, EventsCase found it necessary to provide concrete guidance and, in turn, help industry professionals move from a physical event to a virtual or hybrid one without any delay in their strategy.