EventsCase Introduces Rapid Solution for Hosting Virtual Events

Organisers have been handed a lifeline in their pivot from in-person to virtual events thanks to a new tool which requires minimal change to their technology infrastructure.

‘Virtual Events’ by EventsCase uses a link-based system to broadcast high-quality video through a customised mobile app and website. The feature works by integrating seamlessly with the organiser’s chosen video conferencing and webinar platform, using a Netflix-inspired interface to host their live content feeds.

The same technology can be used to email, register and take payments from attendees, making it the ideal remedy to in-person events following the COVID-19 outbreak.

Jose Bort, CEO and Co-Founder of EventsCase, commented: “We realise that many of our users want a quick and very simple way of hosting virtual events but without large-scale changes or any big investments. They had the video software and production team – the missing piece was the platform to stitch everything together in a professional way.

“We’ve created a feature which leans on our existing technology stack to replicate the experience, engagement and value of a live event. Organisers could be up and running within hours, and the only difference is the way in which they present their content.”

Live streams are activated by the user clicking a ‘play’ button next to each session on the event’s agenda page. Attendees can use the same app to build new connections via EventsCase’s 1-2-1 networking feature, which has been enhanced through a new video chat option. Meanwhile, organisers can drive engagement by inviting their audience to complete surveys and polls on session-related content.

EventsCase has also bolstered its in-app advertising features to create a wealth of avenues for monetisation.

Existing users of EventsCase are invited to contact their account manager for more details, while new customers should head for enquiries@eventscase.com