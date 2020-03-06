EventsCase: how #eventtech can limit the threat of Coronavirus

EventsCase, a leading all-in-one event management platform, explains how organisers could improve the safety of their attendees by limiting physical contact as a short-term measure.

As per guidance from medical experts, hand hygiene is one of the best ways of avoiding infection. Coronavirus in particular is most likely to be spread via droplets when someone sneezes or coughs.

To this aim, there are several ways that technology can drive down the risk of infection:

Facial recognition: For limiting any kind of connection between elements – even devices – use facial recognition to check attendees into the venue, with no screen touching required. Viewed as one of the big emerging technologies a few years ago, this is now a common feature of on-site registration platforms.

Mobile apps: Digitising key information (e.g. your agenda, speaker profiles) is made easy through a mobile app. This can also reduce the reliance on printed materials, which could be touched by multiple people over the course of a few hours.

Digital networking: Gaining new contacts might prove difficult when physical meetings are not being encouraged. Thankfully, in-app chat functions can be used to facilitate the same conversations that would usually happen face to face. Attendees can even harness the power of technology to gather contact details via QR-code scanning, which should be safer than taking a business card.

Gamification: Though exhibitors still need to gather information from attendees, they can do so remotely via gamification. Most games rely on extracting data from their players to pass over to its sponsors. When someone is in pursuit of a prize, they are often requested to leave their contact details to complete the value exchange. This gives both sides what they need and without a separate meeting.