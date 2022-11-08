Eventscase celebrates its tenth anniversary by closing a new round of investment

The latest round of investment, which is backed by existing investors, will allow the software development company to move forward with an acquisition strategy.

Eventscase, the all-in-one event management software, celebrated its 10th anniversary last September. Negotiations to achieve the new investment round started at around the same time. This financial backing will enable the technology company to move forward with a new acquisition strategy that is expected to materialise in 2023.

Despite the harshness of the crisis that has hit the events industry as a result of the Covid pandemic, Eventscase has always had the support of its investors. In September 2020, it managed to close a £3.5 million round, which allowed the company to invest in product improvements and win the Eventex award for the best solution for virtual events in 2021.

Aligned with the massive return of face-to-face events today, Eventscase is once again receiving funding after positioning itself as a leading player with the renewal of clients such as the United Nations (working on global events for three different agencies: UNFCCC, UNHCR and UNESCO), IE Business School, and Telefónica, among many others.

In the words of Jose Bort, CEO and co-founder of Eventscase: “Akin to the recovery of the events industry after the pandemic, Eventscase has also fought hard to ensure the stability of the business. The backing of our investors confirms that we have emerged stronger from that fight.”