EventsCase appoints Mark Niblett as head of global accounts

EventsCase, the all-in-one event management platform, has moved to appoint former Aventri VP of sales, Mark Niblett, as its head of global accounts.

A leader with over 25 years’ experience working at senior executive level at a number of technology firms, Niblett brings a wealth of skills across strategic planning, sales team leadership and management, as well as change management and organisational transformation.

His most recent tenure came at event management technology Aventri, where he was in charge of securing new revenue for the EMEA and APAC sales divisions from mid-market, global 1000 and Fortune 500 companies. Niblett​ also has international working experience from positions across Europe, North America, Asia and especially the Middle East, having lived in the United Arab Emirates for over ten years.

His appointment marks the latest announcement from EventsCase, which is looking to make 2020 a monumental year for growth and international expansion. Earlier this month, the group announced the opening of two new offices in Dubai and Madrid. These will help to support a growing client base, which now includes the likes of Audi, London Business School, CNBC and the United Nations.

Speaking of his appointment, Niblett commented: “It really is an honour to be joining EventsCase at such a key point in its history. Over the past year, it has shown itself to be a leader in the event technology space through the onboarding of new features and clients, and expansion into key markets. I cannot wait to see what the future holds.”

Jose Bort, CEO and co-founder of EventsCase, added: “We are thrilled to have Mark join our international team. With EventsCase now active and growing across several key markets and regions, his leadership will prove invaluable in taking us to the next level.”