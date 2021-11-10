Eventscase announces event to officially present its new brand, positioning and pricing strategy

On November 18th, 11 a.m GMT (London Time), Eventscase will hold the official launching event of its new brand and pricing model.

The event will be streamed live using Eventscase’s Digital Venue, one the latest features of the Eventscase platform.

“The new brand reflects who Eventscase is today and symbolises its future”, says Jose Bort, CEO at Eventscase. “We are excited that we’ll get the chance to use our own platform to not only talk about everything that we stand for, but mainly to show it.”



Since last week, the new visual communication can already be seen on the company’s website, training videos, trade show stands, promotional assets, social networks and in special projects. Younger and more connected, the logo is now written in uppercase, with a lighter and more user-friendly design.

Always aiming higher

The visual identity marks a new phase in the company’s trajectory, one of accelerated and sustainable growth.

It took months of studies and research to develop the message to be conveyed by the new brand. Eventscase relies on its name and brand to reflect the following business attributes.

Committing to success

Walking by your side

Building on solid ground

Aiming high

After all, those are the benefits that helped the company to build valuable and long-lasting relationships with customers and partners.

New Pricing and Subscription Model

It’s not all about revamping our new look and feel. As a tech company, Eventscase is aware that the most significant changes had to come from the inside.

Therefore, they’re also unveiling a new subscription business model. It’s been developed to continuously solve the specific needs of each segment of the events industry.



Also, the new model offers a 7-day free trial for new users. The 7-day free trial instantly enables businesses to create their first event, build a registration page from dozens of templates, use the fully integrated digital venue for virtual and hybrid events, and measure attendance and revenue with advanced analytics – all of it with the expert assistance of a Project Manager.



You can see the full pricing and package descriptions here – also, more details will be revealed during the event.

Guru’s Roundtable

In addition to the launch of the new identity, this encounter will also have some of the most influencing leaders of the events industry discussing the future of hybrid events and its possibilities.

The full session will feature the following program:

11:00 – 11:05 | CEO’s Welcome

11:05 -11:30 | Official Presentation of the new branding, positioning and pricing model

11:30 -11:55 | Guru’s Roundtable: Is our industry ready for a hybrid future?

11:55 – 12:00 | Q&A

When: ⏰ November 18th, 11 a.m GMT (London Time).

The event will be open to the public. Click here to register.