Eventscase and Delegate Wranglers renew partnership.

Eventscase has just renewed its sponsorship contract with Delegate Wranglers, currently one of the most successful event prof’s communities on the internet, with over 21,000 members worldwide. This is the third year in a row Eventscase sponsors the famous community.



Now, Delegate Wranglers will continue using the Registration tool of the Eventscase platform for all their events, including their signature meetup, “The DW Live Show.”

As well as being a go-to destination for sharing knowledge, finding jobs and promoting events, the group has helped thousands of its members build new connections through regular meet-ups, social events, and dinner parties.

“Eventscase is already a well-known brand in the events industry, and it’s a pleasure to go a step further by renewing our contract with one of the most engaged communities in the planet, Delegate Wranglers We see a huge potential in being present in their event portfolio with our registration tool, which has already being used to register over 75k users in more than 20k events”, says Mentxu Sendino, CMO at Eventscase.