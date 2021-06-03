EventsCase achieves ISO 9001: 2015 certification

This standard applies to design, development, sales, implementation and event management software maintenance

EventsCase continues to achieve goals. The event-tech company has reflected the potential of its all-in-one platform after earning the ISO 9001:2015 certificate as a demonstration of its commitment, effort, and daily creativity.

The global inspection and certification company Bureau Veritas has ratified the innovation and performance of the following EventsCase tools:

Design

Developing

Sales

Implementation

Event management software maintenance

Along with this mention, which will be valid through 2024, the company also confirms its commitment to sustainability with the R-0001-21 certificate from Eventsost. In addition, the tech platform for events is in the process of obtaining the ISO-27001 quality certification.

“The ISO 9001:2015 is an authentication by an external and exempt certifier that EventsCase uses the best management practices”, points out Jose Bort, EventsCase CEO. “This certification gives us a confirmation that the highest quality standards are guiding us. Thus, it guarantees the continuity of improvement for our processes, products, and services.”