EventsAIR to showcase latest 6th Gen event management software at Confex 2020

Don’t miss your chance to experience EventsAIR’s 6th Generation event management software at International Confex 2020 from 25th-26th February. Head to stand L04C to see how the latest release can enhance the attendee experience and improve how you manage events from any device.

What is 6th Gen?

EventsAIR’s 6th Gen release has been designed using the latest web architecture which has been optimised for tablets and mobile devices. It improves site performance and responsiveness across multiple platforms and browsers and is the most comprehensive set of event management tools that can be accessed out of one cloud-based system. This allows for higher productivity giving event organiser’s total control of their event.

Event planners enjoy being able to access the EventsAIR range of event management tools from any device anywhere, at any time, at lightning speeds.

CEO Trevor Gardiner: “We are very excited and proud to be introducing our 6th Generation solution for event planners which has grown in capability and functionality over the years with the backing and support of our loyal customers and awesome EventsAIR team.”

6th Generation features

EventsAIR 6th Generation comes complete with all the tools an event planner needs to run a successful event before, during and after.

Some of the amazing features 6th Gen offers include:

a WYSIWYG website builder with a range of pre-defined templates to create sites in minutes.

a mobile attendee app that can be styled to suit different brands and events.

communication tools to send out invitations and confirmations plus marketing emails.

a comprehensive registration form builder with easy drag and drop interface.

inbuilt project management and run-sheet tools to keep your event on track.

accommodation and travel management.

exhibitor and sponsor management.

over 100 set reports plus custom report designer.

a full financial backbone to manage payments, invoicing and receivables.

Not to mention a raft of apps to enhance the user experience including live Q&A, live polling, meeting matching, my agenda, table seating, dietary requirements, social stream, self-check-in, gamification, plus many more.

These purpose-built applications have been designed specifically to support event planners, exhibitors and sponsors to help create seamless and organised events.

Also at International Confex

Don’t miss executive director, Paul Martin, guest speak in two sessions on Wednesday 26th February. In his first presentation at 12:30, Paul will focus on the benefits of AI and chatbots before delving into his top 10 tech trends at 14:00.

Schedule a demo of EventsAIR 6th generation platform at the show and have the chance to win the latest iPad!

EventsAIR has been at the forefront of event technology and innovation for the past 30 years, offering the event industry with one of the most comprehensive event technology platforms in the world.