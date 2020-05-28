Events @ No 6: Dedicated to excellence and innovation in hospitality

Events @ No 6 opened its doors in 2019, as an innovative new venue in bustling Aldgate, in the City of London. Facilities include a variety of bright and airy meeting rooms and event spaces, hosting from 2 to 210 guests with in-built AV. Our flexible spaces are available weekdays, evenings and weekends and can accommodate fine dining for up to 150. The tranquil terrace with stunning views of London’s iconic skyline is ideal for summer receptions for up to 100 guests. 6 Alie Street is within easy walking distance of Aldgate East, Aldgate and Tower Hill tube stations and 10 minutes from Liverpool Street or Fenchurch Street.

Proudly awarded ‘Best New Venue’, at the 2019 Hire Space Awards, our reliable team will provide bespoke event planning and on the day hospitality services for an array of events including: corporate meetings, weddings, private celebrations, academic conferences, product launches, drinks receptions, barbeque parties at the terrace, fine dining experiences and AGM’s.

We are dedicated to providing you with excellent and seamless service. Events@No6 does this by upholding our six key values to be: attentive, connected, dedicated, reliable, accessible and innovative for all clients and staff alike. Our team’s combined hospitality experience and an approved list of suppliers are here to enhance and support your event.

Provenance, people and the planet guide us as to how we work, who we work with, and where we source ingredients. Sustainability is integrated into the design of our building, the site location and method of construction presented clear opportunities to reduce our environmental impact and the design has achieved a BREEAM ‘Excellent’ rating.

The building itself has been designed to consider life-cycle carbon emissions, reducing both operational and embodied energy use. Key to this are the generous floor to ceilings window heights, the triple height atrium and exposed concrete soffits which allow conditioning of the space to be achieved via displacement ventilation. The atrium and floor to ceiling heights allow great levels of useful daylight to be achieved which reduces the need for lighting power, and where lighting is required LEDs have been specified.

In terms of wellbeing the displacement ventilation uses air-change levels well over those used in traditional servicing strategies and provide improved air quality. Good access to daylight has also proven to enhance productivity and happiness of our guests.

The building also has a biodiverse green roof that will provide habitats for local bird and insect species, as well as reducing water run-off and reducing the urban heat island effect. Photo-Voltaic (PV) panels harness the sun’s energy to produce clean electricity which can either be used within the building to offset grid supplied electricity, or exported back to the grid network for others to use. Electricity generated from PV panels does not improve the buildings energy efficiency however it does provide a low carbon and free energy source when operational.

We back British farmers by choosing local produce. This reduces food miles associated with purchased ingredients and ensures only the freshest seasonal produce is used in our kitchens. To be as sustainable and responsible as we can, we focus on buying seasonal produce and working with small, independent and family-run suppliers. These principles safeguard the livelihoods of small businesses as well as protect animal welfare and support rural communities with jobs for local people. And, of course, the food just tastes better.

We are never complacent about the potential impact of our business on the environment and society; we hope that our continuous initiatives will give us the reputation for being pioneering when it comes to running our business successfully and responsibly.

Events @ No 6 has been built on values that stretch beyond the bottom line; ethics and sustainability are woven into the fabric of our organisation. We will continue to strive to be leaders in this field.