Events industry specialist launches Jono Events to boost arts and social good venues

Today sees the launch of Jono Events, a new business venture to support UK venues with identifying and implementing new revenue streams and strategies in order to remain profitable, yet still retain their core purpose.

Jono Events was founded in 2020 by Neil Ormondroyd, a commercial events and venue specialist with over 20 years of industry experience. Ormondroyd has worked at, and with, some of the UK’s most iconic venues, including visitor attractions such as The British Museum, and Museum of London, performance venues such as The Roundhouse and Southbank Centre and sporting venues including Arsenal Football Club and Allianz Park.

Commenting on the launch of Jono Events, Ormondroyd said: “I strongly believe that venues can maximise commercial opportunities without compromising their primary purpose.

“Throughout my career my focus has been on delivering a diverse range of client events that realise commercial returns to the venue.

“I founded Jono Events on the premise that a venue with strong commercial performance will be able to focus on the things it enjoys doing and cares about.”

Ormondroyd’s track record speaks for itself, having secured some of the UK’s most prestigious events for venues including the Mercury music prize, Bafta TV awards, Land Rover car launch event, National TV awards, as well as filming locations for ‘The Boat That Rocked’ and ‘School for Stamerers’.

Ormondroyd added; “Jono Events is based on my belief that the arts and social good cannot exist without commercial endeavour. This endeavour is something that should be embraced so that venues of all sizes can enable their primary purpose and thrive.”

Today, Jono Events enables its clients to identify, implement and deliver well selected, appropriate and relevant commercial activities that sit alongside, and boost, their core purpose.