Events Industry Council releases Accepted Practices Guide for Hotel Health and Safety

Guidance to help industry professionals improve awareness and understanding of safety protocols for gathering places

Yesterday, the Events Industry Council issued the Health and Safety for Hotels Accepted Practices Guide. It is the second release of the APEX Covid-19 Business Recovery Task Force.

The task force’s hotel work group used the various guides issued by hotel companies as well as resources such as the AHLA Stay Safe program, and other global resources, as a starting point to develop a baseline. This guide offers insights beyond those guidelines focusing on four key areas:

Transmission barriers

Enhanced sanitisation

Health screening

Food and beverage guidelines

The guide covers baseline and enhanced protocols, a curation of hotel practices via a video library, as well as links to a repository of resources by EIC members and key sector-specific guidance.

Understanding the essential element of rebuilding and regaining trust, other elements of this guide, available as stand-alone documents, include:

Events Industry Council Principles for Recovery, which correspond with U.N. Sustainable Development goals, and how this guide supports those principles

Guide to Opening Dialogue – Key Questions for hotels and event organisers to ask each other to build trust and dialogue on health, safety, and sustainability

“The pandemic has prompted a renewed commitment in the travel industry to the health and wellness of guests, employees and other visitors,” said Hotels Work Group Chair Mike Dominguez, CEO, Associated Luxury Hotels International. “The response from the lodging community has been rapid, fluid and most importantly, a collaborative endeavor. This work is based on what we know today. And, we will update as we continue to learn more.”

Dominguez will be joined by other task force members on Friday, 28 August at 11 AM EDT for a webinar, hosted by EIC, to discuss the resource and the group’s approach to the content curation. The webinar is open to all – register here.

“One of the primary missions of the APEX COVID-19 Business Recovery Task Force is to provide a centralised source of accepted practices, insights, and pathways that leverage the collective body of resources available to inspire confidence that responsible measures have been taken as the industry reopens for business,” said Amy Calvert, CEO, Events Industry Council.

Dominguez co-chairs the APEX COVID-19 Business Recovery Task Force with Kristin Horstman, Senior Director, Strategic Events, Salesforce. With representation from across the many sectors and regions of the global events ecosystem, the task force provides a voice in planning, preparing and participating in our recovery and our future as well as helping to amplify our story of economic and social impact as advocates for our industry.

In July, EIC released the Meeting and Event Design Accepted Practices Guide. Future deliverables in the coming months will cover workforce and wellness, transportation, destinations, venues, advocacy and risk management, and business continuity. As a series, these guides are meant to be used in tandem and to complement one another as part of evolving and living workstreams.

The task force roster can be found on the EIC website here.